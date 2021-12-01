Russia can also paint the map in different colors: Lavrov reacts to the map of ‘Turkic world’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commented on the map of the so-called ‘Turkic world,’ which covers a significant part of Russian territory.

Russia can also indicate the place of residence of compatriots in different colors on the world map, the Foreign Minister said in a speech at the Council of Federation, RIA Novosti reports.

“We also can paint the world map in certain colors, giving them different tones,” Lavrov said.

But then, Lavrov added, they will cover almost all regions of the world: the post-Soviet space, European countries, Israel, the United States, Latin America.

The comments come after leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a map of the so-called “Turkic world,” which covers a significant part of the Russian territory.

All painted areas are divided into three colors. Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are marked in red. Some countries of the Balkan Peninsula, part of Iran, southern regions of Russia, as well as most of Siberia and western part of Mongolia are marked in orange.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said last week that the map lacks a red star indicating that the center of the Turkic world is Altai, Russia.