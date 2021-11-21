Kremlin reacts to the map of “Turkic world” covering parts of Russian territory

Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed regret that the map of the Turkic world, which the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has no red star indicating that its center is not in Turkey, but in Altai, Russia, TASS reports.

The Kremlin representative made the statement during the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on Russia-1 TV.

“Our Turkish partners foster the idea of ​​Turkic unity, this is normal. The only thing I regret is that there is still no big red star in the center of the Turkic world on the map,” Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman stressed that this center “is not in Turkey, it is on the territory of the Russian Federation, in Altai.”

Peskov clarified that this is “the sacred place for any Turk, where they originated from.” “I say this as a Türkologist,” he stressed.

Genel Başkanımız Sayın Devlet BAHÇELİ, Cumhurbaşkanımız Sayın Recep Tayyip ERDOĞAN ile Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesinde bir araya geldi. pic.twitter.com/OOLtsXsRFj — MHP (@MHP_Bilgi) November 17, 2021

Earlier, the MHP’s Twitter account posted a photo of Erdogan and Bahçeli holding a map of the so-called Turkic world, which covers a significant part of the Russian territory.

All painted areas are divided into three colors. Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are marked in red. Some countries of the Balkan Peninsula, part of Iran, southern regions of Russia, as well as most of Siberia and western part of Mongolia are marked in orange.

Altai, Yakutia and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China are marked in yellow. What these colors mean is not specified in the publication of the Turkish party.