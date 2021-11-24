Lyon, Tel Aviv, Istanbul: FlyOne Armenia announces flights to seven destinations

FlyOne Armenia airline is announcing the sale of affordable air tickets to seven destinations.

The first flight of the company will be operated on December 15 to Moscow, Vnukovo International Airport. Ticket prices will start from 39 euros, and will cost 34 euros for FlyOne Club members. All flights will be operated from Zvartnots international airport.

The airline will offer flights to Moscow, Tbilisi, Lyon, Tel Aviv, Krasnodar, Tehran, Kutaisi and Istanbul.

The airline offers three packages – Standard, Loyal և Advantage. The tickets can be purchased on FlyOne’s official website, through the mobile apps available in Google App and App Store or from all partner agencies.