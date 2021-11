Situation along Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively stable, no provocations registered – MoD

The situation along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable as of 12:00 on November 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to the Ministry, no provocations by the enemy have been registered, no significant movement of forces and equipment has been observed.

The operative situation is fully controlled by the Armenian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry said.