Armenia to participate in MWC Barcelona 2022 Expo

Armenia will participate in MWC Barcelona 2022 Exhibition with a joint pavilion, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs.

Companies willing to participate in the event will have an opportunity to showcase their product at Armenia pavilion,

December 3 is the deadline for application.

MWC Barcelona is the world’s most influential event for the connectivity industry. It’s where world-leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity. And it’s the best place for networking opportunities with mobile and tech industry influencers.

MWC Barcelona is attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. MWC Barcelona is the place to be seen, exhibit ground-breaking products and technologies, and make remarkable connections with senior decision-makers, creators, and innovators in the industry.