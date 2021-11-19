Minister Mirzoyan briefs Cyprus FM on latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the situation created by the recent military operations against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that the latest aggression against the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia is a continuation of the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces from May 12 of the current year. He stressed the need for a clear and targeted response to Azerbaijani provocative actions threatening regional stability.

The need for a peaceful, comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was also stressed.

During the discussion of urgent humanitarian issues, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees illegally held in Azerbaijan was discussed. The importance of provision of unimpeded access to Artsakh for international humanitarian organizations was stressed.