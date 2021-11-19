Azerbaijan’s provocations aimed at aborting trilateral agreements – Armenian PM

Armenia is facing serious security challenges, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

“Our region was dragged into a new phase of tension, which, unfortunately, led to new human losses,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The responsibility lays with Azerbaijan, whose military provocations are aimed at violating the territorial integrity of our country, aborting the agreements reached by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021,” the Prime Minister noted.

Attending the sitting are Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich, and the Heads of Government of the EAEU member states – Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golochenko, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Alikbek Zhaparov.

The participants referred to a number of issues on common agenda. In particular, reference was made to mutual trade in 2020, development of the agro-industrial complex, the program of measures for the supply of raw materials to metallurgical enterprises of the EEEU countries in 2021-2024, the approximation of the positions of the Union states on the climate agenda. The agreement on the use of navigation seals to track shipments in the EAEU, the draft EAEU Biosafety Strategy, and other issues on the e-commerce development agenda were discussed. Documents were signed as a result of the sitting.