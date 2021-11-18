Russia has submitted new proposals on delimitation and demarcation – Armenian PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has submitted new proposals on the preparatory stage of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

He reiterated that the proposals are acceptable to the Armenian side and instructed Defense Minister Suren Papikyan to discuss the details with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

The Prime Minister said during the Q&A session at the National Assembly on Wednesday that since May 2021 the Russian side has submitted three proposals on the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

He said all three have been and continue to be acceptable to the Armenian side.