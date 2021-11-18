Armenian, Greek FMs discuss situation created by latest Azerbaijani provocation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Mr. Dendias on the situation created by the military operations unleashed by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the recurrent Azerbaijani aggression was preceded by months of encroachments on Armenia’s territorial integrity, threats of use of force, including illegal statements on “opening a corridor” by force, anti-Armenian and belligerent rhetoric.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of a proper and targeted response to the above-mentioned behavior and actions of Azerbaijan in restraining further provocations by the Azerbaijani side and de-escalating the situation.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest in regional security, exchanged views on the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.