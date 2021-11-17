US should do everything to deter Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression – Rep. Schiff

House Intelligence Committee Chair, Congressman Adam Schiff has urged the State Department to act immediately to use every diplomatic channel and lever available to avert another mass humanitarian disaster and show our unwavering support for the Armenian people and their sovereignty.

“I am deeply disturbed by today’s reports of Azerbaijani forces attacking Armenian soldiers at the border, including the reported murder or illegal detainment of more than two dozen Armenian soldiers,” Rep. Schiff said in a Facebook post.

“This unprovoked attack is in direct violation of Azerbaijan and Armenia’s ceasefire agreement, and a grave reminder that the United States must be doing everything we can to deter Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression,” he added.