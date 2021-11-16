Azerbaijan’s actions a direct aggression against Armenia’s sovereign territory: PM Pashinyan chairs meeting of Security Council

Azerbaijan’s aggression can only be discussed as a direct threat to Armenia’s sovereign territory, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the special sitting of the Security Council.

At about 1 pm today units of the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the eastern border zone of Armenia. The Armenian Armed Forces undertook countermeasures, the Prime Minister said.

“Considerable damage has been inflicted on the rival’s manpower, at least six units of armored vehicles have been destroyed. There are victims on our side, and verified information will be provided later,” PM Pashinyan noted.

“In the silence of our partners in the international community, Azerbaijan continues its aggressive actions. My assessment is unequivocal. Azerbaijan, the forces encouraging it, are targeting our sovereignty, our statehood, our independence,” the Prime Minister added.