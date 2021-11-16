Footage shows Azerbaijani forces attacking Armenian positions

Infoteka24 has released footage showing the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertaking a large-scale attack on Armenian positions.

The video clearly shows that it’s the Azerbaijani side starting the hostilities, employing armored vehicles.

On November 16, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack in the direction of the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian side has confirmed the loss of two military positions. Casualties are reported.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani side has suffered huge losses in manpower and armored vehicles.