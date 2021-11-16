Armenian, Russian Defense Minister discuss situation after Azerbaijani provocation

On November 16, Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian Minister of Defense presented the situation in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 16.

Suren Papikyan emphasized that the intrusion of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is a gross violation of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement and endangers the whole negotiation process.

The Russian Defense Minister expressed readiness to make every effort to end the hostilities, return the prisoners of war and resolve the situation.