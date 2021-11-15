Azerbaijani forces intruded into Armenian territory on November 14 and retreated after negotiations – Security Council

On November 14, at around 1 pm, in one of the eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the support of armored vehicles intruded into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s Security Council said in a statement.

“As a result of negotiations, the Azerbaijani military equipment and troops left the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia were withdrawn from the above-mentioned four combat positions. Nevertheless, Azerbaijani servicemen who invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in May of this year continue to be deployed in the mentioned section,” the Council said.

“The rumors that the superior command of the Armed Forces or the political leadership has given an instruction not to show resistance do not correspond to reality. The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia has instructed the relevant bodies to conduct a proper investigation of the incident,” the statement reads.

The Security Council draws the attention of the Russian Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the international community to the aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and emphasizes that these actions are directed against the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s territorial integrity and regional security and stability, and contradict the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.



The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia expresses the determination of the authorities and the people to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the homeland.



“The Government of the Republic of Armenia has taken measures to create a new network of alternative roads in Syunik region and these works will be completed in the near future. We consider it necessary to emphasize that no settlement of the Republic of Armenia is deprived of vital roads,”



The Security Council of the Republic of Armenia continues to emphasize the need for a peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, i.e. the withdrawal of troops from the de jure established border of Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan and the start of demarcation and delimitation of the border under international auspices.



The Council also calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to intensify efforts for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.