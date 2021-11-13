Activities of Minsk Group Co-Chairs will focus on solving humanitarian issues – Lavrov

Тhe activities of the co-chairs will be focused on resolving humanitarian issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters today.

Summing up the results of his visit to France, Minister Lavrov said the issue of Nagorno Karabakh settlement was touched upon in the context of the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – Russia, France and the United States.

“A few days ago, the three Co-Chairs met with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Paris. Everyone supported the agreement reached on November 9, 2020 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikolai Pashinyan,” Lavrov said.

He added that progress in the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in resolving a number of humanitarian issues was noted.

“We outlined a number of areas where more needs to be done. In this sense, in the near future the activities of the Co-Chairs will focus on resolving humanitarian issues, creating conditions for the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region to establish an atmosphere of trust, to resolve everyday issues in the spirit of constructive compromises,” the Russian Foreign Minister stated.