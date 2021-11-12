Artsakh’s State Minister delivers lecture at Columbia University in New York

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan delivered a lecture at the Center for Human Rights and Peace at Columbia University in New York.

In his speech, the director of the center David Phillips stressed the need to pay due international attention to the Azerbaijani crimes committed and being committed against the people of Artsakh, presenting the fact-finding activities launched by the center.

He stressed the need for a just and quick settlement of the conflict as a cornerstone of local peace in the region.

Artak Beglaryan presented the main types of crimes committed by Azerbaijan during the war of 2020 and some examples, emphasizing that a number of violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh are ongoing.

He especially emphasized the brutal crime that took place on the outskirts of Shushi on November 8, as a result of which one civilian was killed and three others were injured.

The State Minister noted the importance of Artsakh’s international involvement and the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh.