No agreement on meeting with Putin and Aliyev, Armenian PM says

At this moment, there is no agreement to hold a trilateral meeting on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV, commenting of a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He added, however, that “as Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during the previous Q&A session at the Parliament, there are many ideas and proposals.”

“We have generally said that we are not against meetings, but the context of those meetings, the symbolism of those meetings, the potential result expected from those statements are very important,” the Prime Minister said.

“Where we can record a result, we will not refuse from any meeting, but we are not in favor of holding a meeting, which are an end in itself. Regarding November 9 in particular, I can say that there is no such agreement at the moment,” Pashinyan said.

The comments come after Russian Interfax agency quoted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan would meet in a videoconference format on November 9, the anniversary of signing of the trilateral statement that ceased the hostilities.