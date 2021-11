A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Armenia Russia and Azerbaijan is planned next week, Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax.

Earlier, the Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK) reported that events with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were not ruled out.

According to Interfax sources, the meeting in videoconference format is scheduled early next week.