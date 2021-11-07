Armenia stands in solidarity with Iraq in the fights against terrorism – MFA

Armenia has condemned the assassination attempt of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

“We strongly condemn the assassination attempt on PM of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. We express our support and solidarity to friendly Iraq in its fight against terrorism and efforts aimed at regional and domestic security and stability,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said he escaped unhurt after a drone attack on his home inside Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone.

A drone laden with explosives struck the building, injuring six of his bodyguards in an apparent assassination attempt, officials said.

Mr Kadhimi called for “calm and restraint from everyone.”

Officials said at least six people from the prime minister’s security detail were injured.