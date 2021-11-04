Russian Government okays signing of 2022-2027 regional cooperation plan with Armenia

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved the signing of a 2022-2027 program of interregional cooperation with the Government of Armenia, TASS reports.

According to the document, the Government accepts the recommendation of the Ministry of Economic Development agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned federal executive bodies on signing a program of interregional cooperation between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Armenia for 2022-2027.

The Ministry of Economic Development has been instructed to sign a cooperation program on behalf of the Russian government.