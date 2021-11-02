Armenian PM, Georgian defense chief commend the dynamic development of bilateral relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

Welcoming the guest, the Prime Minister hailed the dynamic development of relations between Armenia and Georgia. “I am glad that this dynamic is being further strengthened by the visit of the Minister of Defense. We are interested in deepening our cooperation with Georgia in all spheres, developing our fraternal relations. Of course, such visits, as well as personal contacts between members of the government, are very important in this context,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan asked to convey warm greetings to his counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, emphasizing that the dialogue with the Prime Minister of Georgia and the government is based on full mutual trust, which is a good basis for the development of strategic cooperation.

In the context of development of bilateral ties and the realization of the existing potential, the Prime Minister of Armenia attached importance to the expanded partnership between the Defense Ministries of the two countries.

Juansher Burchuladze hailed the effective cooperation with the Armenian Ministry of Defense and the programs aimed at its expansion.

The interlocutors exchanged views on strengthening the partnership in the field of defense and referred to regional issues.