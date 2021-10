President Armen Sarkissian has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a short working visit, the President’s Press Office reports.

At the Abu Dhabi airport, the President of Armenia was welcomed by the Minister of State, Co-Chair of the Armenian-Emirati Intergovernmental Commission Ahmad Ali al-Sayeh.

President Sarkissian arrived in UEA from Saudi Arabia. He became the first Armenian official to visit the country since Armenia’s independence in the absence of diplomatic relations.