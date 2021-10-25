Covid-19: Armenia considers extending the school break for another week

The Armenian Ministry of Health has reccomended the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports to extend the school break for another week, the Ministry’s Spokesperson Hripsime Khachatryan told Public Radio of Armenia.

It has also proposed to shift to distance learning at higher educational establishments.

The Ministry of Education has said it is considering the recommendation of the health authorities

Armenia has seen a huge spike in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks. Today the Ministry of Health reported 1,184 new cases and 42 deaths within a day.

Elementary schools have been closed in Armenia since October 18. Students in secondary and high schools were expected to stay at home for a week from today on.