Kremlin reacts to reports on trilateral Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani summit

If an agreement on holding a Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit is reached, the Kremlin will inform in due time, Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

The comments come in the wake of reports claiming that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev could take place in early November. It was reported that the parties were expected to sign trilateral statement.

“If such an agreement is reached, we will inform about it in due time,” Peskov said, asked whether a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan was planned in Moscow in the first decade of November.