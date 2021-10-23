ACA delegation discusses future of Armenia with Ambassador Makunts

Armenian Council of America (ACA) Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian, accompanied by ACA’s Washington DC Representative Taniel Koushakjian, met with Ambassador Makunts on Oct. 21, to congratulate her on her recent appointment and for being the first female envoy from Yerevan to the US.

Ambassador Makunts updated the ACA delegation on the current state of affairs in Armenia, economic issues in the region, the continued stable progression of democracy through the recent municipal election held in Armenia, the aftermath of the war of aggression initiated by Azerbaijan in 2020 and the status of POWs currently held illegally by the Azerbaijani regime.

“It was a pleasure meeting Ambassador Makunts and discussing issues of importance to Armenian Americans. We appreciate the Ambassador’s candor on a myriad of complex issues facing Armenia today and her steadfast commitment to utilize diplomacy to the maximum extent in helping resolve these issues,” stated Khatchadorian. “When looking at the status of the U.S.-Armenia relations, there are various aspects in which bilateral ties can be strengthened. We look forward to working towards common goals and advancing our mutual interests,” he added.