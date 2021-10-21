Reports on disbanding of Artsakh’s Defense Army untrue: President’s Spokesperson

The reports on disbanding of Artsakh’s Defense army are untrue, Spokesperson for Artsakk’s President Lusine Avanesyan told Artsakhpress.

The comments come after Ashot Harutyunyan, member of the board of the “Armenian population forcibly displaced from Shushi” NGO, stated at the sitting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs that at the demand of the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh’s President is going to disband the army.

“The Artsakh Defense Army has been and remains one of the main guarantors of the security of the Republic of Artsakh. At this very moment our soldiers are on active duty in their positions, facing the enemy. The issue of disbanding the Defense Army is not on the agenda of the Artsakh government,” the Spokesperson said.

She added that all discussions on the Defense Army relate to reorganization, rearmament, modernization and other issues.

“We have a lot to do to build our future, and the army plays a key role for our future plans,” said Lusine Avanesyan.