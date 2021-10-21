Facebook to pay French newspapers for content on users’ feed

Facebook says it has reached an agreement with some French newspapers to pay for news shown on its users’ feeds.

Facebook said the licensing agreement with the L’Alliance de la presse de l’information of national and regional newspapers “means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news stories freely amongst their communities, whilst also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is protected.”

“Since the introduction of France’s Copyright law in October 2019, we have worked closely with Alliance over two years, to establish a framework that meets the requirements of this new publisher right and reflects the unique way news content is posted and shared on Facebook – whether from people or publishers at their own discretion. This has not been a quick process, but one that has been conducted with careful consideration,” Facebook said.