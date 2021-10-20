UK reiterates support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Armenia John Gallagher.

Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom’s continued support for democratic reforms in Armenia, strengthening the rule of law and the fight against corruption.



The interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of the Armenian-British bilateral agenda, highlighting the spheres of trade, science, high technologies, tourism as promising directions of cooperation.



The parties also discussed the holding of the 26th Summit of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, UK in November this year, and issues related to the participation of the Armenian side in it.

In this context, the sides attached importance to the coordination and consolidation of the efforts of the states against climate change.



Touching upon issues related to regional security and stability, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Ambassador Gallagher noted that the United Kingdom supports the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.



The Armenian Foreign Minister also stressed the need for unimpeded access by international organizations to carry out humanitarian mission in Artsakh.