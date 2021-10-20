Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs discuss perspectives of unblocking regional communications

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held co-chaired a sitting of the trilateral working group in Moscow.

During the meeting in Moscow the parties discussed the prospects of restoration of transport communication in the South Caucasus region and referred to the further course of the work within the framework of the January 11, 2021 statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Russian Federation and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to meet again in the near future.