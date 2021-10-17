SocietyTop

Armenia’s former Interior Minister Vano Siradeghyan dies aged 75

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 17, 2021, 00:19
Less than a minute

Writer, publicist and politician Vano Siradeghyan has died aged 75, his family has announced.

Vano Siradeghyan was born on November 13, 1946 in the village of Koti.

He held several high-ranked positions in the 1990s. Between 1992 and 1996 he was Minister of Internal Affairs and Mayor of Yerevan from 1996 to 1998.

After President Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s resignation in February 1998, criminal charges were filed against him. Siradeghyan disappeared in April 2000, and had been wanted by Interpol since.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 17, 2021, 00:19
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button