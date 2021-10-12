India FM arrives in Armenia

The Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishanka has arrived in Armenia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

At Zvartnots International Airport he was welcomed by Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India will take place on October 13 at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and will be followed by a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the official visit, meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia are also scheduled.