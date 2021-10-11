Iran’s Prosecutor General to visit Armenia

The Prosecutor General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri will arrive in Armenia on October 12 on a three-day visit.

The working visit is taking place at the invitation of Armenian Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, as a confirmation of the mutual interest in giving a new impetus to the successfully development of cooperation between the Prosecutor’s Offices of the two countries.

During the visit the Prosecutors General of the two countries will discuss further strengthening of ties between the departments headed by them, mediation in criminal legal assistance, and joint efforts of the two countries’ law enforcement agencies in combating global crimes.

Reference will be made to issues related to the protection of the rights of citizens in each other’s countries. A number of other high-level meetings are also planned.

This is the first visit of the Prosecutor General of Iran to Armenia since 2013, which was preceded by the visit of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia to Tehran in November 2018 at the invitation of Mr. Montazeri.

During that visit, a cooperation plan was signed between the Prosecutor’s Offices of the two countries.

The international-legal cooperation between the Prosecutor’s Offices of the two countries is carried out on the basis of the Extradition agreement signed between Armenia and Iran on July 5, 2006, the Agreement on cooperation on criminal and civil issues, as well as a memorandum of cooperation and a program signed in previous years.