Perpetrators should be brought to justice: Armenian MFA strongly condemns ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has strongly condemned the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan, which saw a civilian killed in Artsakh.

Aram Tepnants, a resident of Martakert, was shot dead by Azerbaijani forces while carrying out agricultural work near the Artsakh city of Martakert on October 9.

The Foreign Ministry expressed deep condolences and support to Aram Tepnants’s family and relatives.

“We strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s gross violation of its obligations under the statement of November 9, 2020, stressing that this crime must be properly investigated, and the perpetrators should be brought to justice,” the Ministry stated.