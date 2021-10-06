Iran will not tolerate geopolitical changes in the region – FM

Iran will not tolerate any geopolitical change and change of the map in the Caucasus, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

He voiced concern over the presence of terrorists in the region.

The Foreign Minister called the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish drills a provocation.

The “Unshakable Brotherhood” exercise running from October 5 to October 8 comes amid heightened tensions between Baku and Tehran, with Iran launching rare war games along the border.

“The more exercises we hold, the worse for the region. Iran has only held one exercise, and has informed all countries in the region. We have held the drills on our soil,” the Foreign Minister said, stressing that Iran wants establishment of peace in the region.