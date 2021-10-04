Director for Eastern Partnership and Institution building Lawrence Meredith to visit Armenia

Lawrence Meredith, Director for Eastern Partnership and Institution building, will be in Armenia from 4 to 8 October 2021, visiting Yerevan and the region of Lori.

This mission comes as a follow up to Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi visit to the country in July. Commissioner Varhelyi presented the Joint Staff Working Document on the future of the Eastern Partnership together with the Economic and Investment Plan for the region and the foreseen Flagship initiatives for Armenia. During his mission, Director Meredith will meet with members of the government, key business and civil society actors, to discuss Armenia’s flagships and set out a clear roadmap that will implement them within the Economic and Investment Plan, for the benefit of the people of Armenia.

With this aim in mind, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will join the mission.

Director Meredith will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Economy Mr. Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan, Vice-Governor of Central Bank Nerses Yeritsyan, and Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, and private sector actors.