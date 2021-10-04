Armenian Parliament Speaker, Russian FM discuss situation in the region, return of POWs

On an official visit to Russia, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian FM commended the Armenian-Russian strategic and allied relations. Expressing gratitude for the reception, Alen Simonyan conveyed congratulations to the Russian people on the occasion of the recent parliamentary elections.

The parties discussed in detail the situation in the region, referring to the establishment of lasting peace and the elimination of obstacles to its implementation. In this context, the issue of return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians was particularly highlighted.

Armenian-Russian cooperation in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres was also touched upon. During the conversation, special emphasis was placed on the role of parliaments in the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides also highlighted the effective cooperation within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, taking into account the priorities of the Armenian presidency.

At the end of the meeting Alen Simonyan thanked Sergey Lavrov for the significant contribution to the development of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.