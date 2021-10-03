Charles Aznavour Concert Hall opens at the Clamart Conservatory

On October 1, Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan took part in the opening ceremony of the Charles Aznavour Concert Hall at the Clamart Conservatory.



The Mayor of Clamart, Jean-Didier Berge, the first vice-president of the Ile-de-France region, Charles Aznavour’s son Mischa Aznavour and the Armenian Ambassador to France, made speeches at the event.

Hasmik Tolmajyan referred to the invaluable role of the great “100% French, 100% Armenian” artist in strengthening the Armenian-French friendship, the privileged relations between Armenia and France, the important contribution he made to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as his unwavering faith in the rebirth of Armenia and its better future.



At the end of the event, Clamart’s harmonic orchestra performed Charles Aznavour’s famous songs.