Armenian pavilion opens at Expo Dubai 2020

The Armenian pavilion was opened at the Expo Dubai 2020 exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, the Armenian Ministry of Economy reports.

The Armenian delegation led by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan was the first to visit the pavilion. Russian Deputy Minister of Industry Alexei Gruzd was also present at the official opening.

In the Armenian pavilion, Minister Kerobyan also hosted UAE Minister for Foreign Trade Tani Bin Ahmed Al Zaidi. During the tour, Vahan Kerobyan introduced his counterpart to the Armenian pavilion, told about the “ethnotech” concept, which Armenia presents in the expo, presented the technological and digital solutions and their application (AR and VR zones), the tourism sector, as well as the cultural exhibits that have been moved to Dubai from Armenia.

During the meeting, the Ministers also exchanged views on further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two countries. As a result, an agreement was reached to discuss the future steps more substantively.

Expo 2020 Dubai opened on Thursday with a lavish ceremony of fireworks, music and messaging about the power of global collaboration for a more sustainable future.

Stars headlining the opening ceremony, which was projected in public spaces around the UAE, included Italian tenor singer Andrea Bocelli, British singer Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu.

The expo has brought together representatives from 190 countries.