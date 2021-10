Armenian weightlifter Karen Avagyan has been crowned European U23 Champion.

The Armenian athlete won the small gold medal in the snatch with a result of 165 kg. He clinched another small gold in the clean & jerk, lifting 195 kg.

Avagyan was named Champion of Europe with a total result of 360 kg.

On Thursday Liana Gyurjyan won the women’s competition with a result of 213 kg.