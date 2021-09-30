Moscow working with Yerevan and Baku on return of Armenian POWs

The Russian side continues to work with Yerevan and Baku on the return of Armenian prisoners of war in exchange for minefield maps to Azerbaijan and hopes that this will help in improving relations between the two countries, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zaitsev said at a briefing today, TASS reports.

“We continue to work on the return of Armenian prisoners of war in exchange for maps of minefields. We are convinced that the soonest and final elimination of the issues will contribute to the improvement of relations between Yerevan and Baku,” he said.

Zaitsev noted that Moscow proceeds from the trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020 and January 11 this year, which “act as a reliable guarantee of preventing such tragic events in the future.”

“In its efforts to stabilize the situation in the region, Russia is focusing on the implementation of the tasks arising from these trilateral agreements, moving forward in all directions,” he stressed.

The visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Nagorno-Karabakh will help create favorable conditions for organizing a possible meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Zaitsev said.

