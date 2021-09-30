Hayko’s music playing in Yerevan Metro and the Republic Square

The works of singer and composer Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan) – songs and soundtracks – have been playing at Yerevan Metro since early morning.

His music will also play in Republic Square in Yerevan today and tomorrow, Mayor Hayk Marutyan has said.

“Hayko was not only a high-class artist, a singer with high taste, but also an exceptional musicologist, the bearer and disseminator of his unique style in music. He was a love singer, a reviver of old romances, but he also kept the pulse of our times with his work. Rest in peace, dear friend,” Marutyan wrote on Facebook.



