PM Pashinyan offers condolences over the passing of singer Hayko

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences over the untimely passing of singer and composer, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

“He was one of the bright representatives of modern Armenian music, he earned love and respect through his activities. His works are loved by people, and his romances have a special place in the rich heritage of Armenian music,” the Prime Minister said.

“Hayko’s music has been featured in a number of contemporary Armenian films, greatly contributing to the development of Armenian cinema,” Pashinyan added.

He offered deep condolences to the singer’s family, friends and fans.

Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan) died today aged 48.