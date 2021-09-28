Lucas Zelarayán to play for Armenian national team

Lucas Zelarayán will join the Armenian national team. After the successful negotiations between the President of the Football Federation of Armenia and national team head coach and the player, Zelarayán, 29, is to join the national team in October for the upcoming matches against Iceland and Romania.

“I have made a very important decision for me – to play for Armenian national team. It wasn’t a decision made in one day, it was a well-thought step. I have spoken to the FFA president Armen Melikbekyan and the national team head coach Joaquin Caparros during the last year. They presented the program of the federation to me,” Zelarayán told the FFA official website.

“I knew about my Armenian roots, but I haven’t had close relations with Armenian community in Argentina. That’s why I needed time to make this important decision. After discussing everything with my family in September I made a decision to join the Armenian national team. Now I am excited about it. I am aware of the big goals this team wants to achieve and I am ready to do my best to make this happen. I am happy to join the Armenian national team during this important period and I hope to have new achievement with the national team,” he added.

Lucas Zelarayán was born in Cordoba in 1992

He started his career in Belgrano, playing there from 2012 to 2015. From 2016 to 2020 he played for UNAL Tigres. He joined his current team – Columbus Crew – in January, 2020.