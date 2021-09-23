War unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh amid pandemic led to humanitarian disaster – Armenia FM

The war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its people amid the pandemic led to a humanitarian disaster, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at the Ministerial meeting of the Alliance Multelateralism Platform in New York.

“Even today, Azerbaijan continues to block the entry of humanitarian missions to Artsakh, depriving civilians of access to humanitarian assistance,” the Minister said.

“As one of the main goals of the Alliance is to “protect, preserve and develop international law, including international humanitarian and human rights,” we call on all members not only to increase pressure on Azerbaijan to ensure the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and return Armenian prisoners of war, but also support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to find a lasting political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he added.