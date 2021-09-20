Two Armenian women killed in Almelo stabbing incident

Two ARmenian women – Maral Dermovsesian and Zonund Kardanakyan – were killed in a stabbing incident in Almelo, the Netherlands. Both were members of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

NL Times reported that two people were killed and another was hurt in a stabbing incident in Almelo on Friday morning. The suspected perpetrator, a 28-year-old man from Almelo, was injured during his arrest.

Op deze beelden is te zien dat er een man met een kruisboog op het balkon stond. #almelo #rtvoost pic.twitter.com/35sNdUFkQl — RTV Oost (@rtvoost) September 17, 2021

“AGBU Holland lost two of the most active women members through a heinous stabbing crime. We lost two of our dear ones who served AGBU for years tirelessly. They are the board member and chairperson of Women’sCommittee Mrs. Maral Dermovesian, and Mrs. Zonund Kardanakian member of Women’s Committee, If we want to write about the late Maral, we may need pages and not through some words, in summary, she was the flower of our community, we pray to the Lord to Rest both In Peace and to their family members patience and strength in this terrible moments,” AGBU Holland said in a statement.