Production of Sputnik Light vaccine launched in Armenia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Armenian Ministry of Economy and the leading Armenian pharmaceutical company in Armenia, Liqvor Pharmaceuticals have announced the launching of production of Sputnik Light vaccine in Armenia.

"Sputnik Light" is the first component (recombinant adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) ) of Sputnik V vaccine. Preparation, produced in Armenia, will be used for vaccination of the population against coronavirus.

Sputnik Light was approved for use in Armenia on September 6 this year. In February 2021, the country also approved the use of the two-component vaccine Sputnik V.



Sputnik Light demonstrates high safety and efficacy in the course of vaccination of the population in a number of countries.