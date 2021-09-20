Pashinyan offers condolences to Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on theoccasion of the human casualties as a result of the incident in Perm. The message runs as follows,

‘’Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

It was with deep sorrow that I learnt about the casualties and injuries as a result of the tragic incident at the Perm State National Research University.

On behalf of the entire Armenian people and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and wish all the injured a speedy recovery. “