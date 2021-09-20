Armenia interested in unblocking of regional communications: PM Pashinyan receives Russian Deputy PM

Armenia is interested in the unblocking of regional communications, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian Deputy prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

According to him, Armenia sees it as an opportunity to overcome the blockade of the past 25 years. “We hope that concrete decisions will be taken during the joint work,” he added.

PM Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Mr. Overchuk for organizing the meetings of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan at the highest level.

“It is very possible for us to finally get a railway connection with Russia, which will open new opportunities for the development of our economy and our integration into the Eurasian Economic Union. This will make our membership in the Eurasian Economic Union even more effective,” he said.

Alexey Overchuk, in turn, hailed the organization of the Armenian-Russian Business Forum in Yerevan, which provides an opportunity to deepen the existing ties and established new ones.