Sweden to reintroduce entry ban on residents of Armenia

The Swedish Government has decided to ban from entering the country all persons travelling from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan, and Serbia since they have been removed from the list of epidemiologically safe third countries.

The decision to ban entry for the six countries has been announced by the Ministry of Justice of Sweden and will enter into force next Monday, September 20, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

“The Government has adopted amendments to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden. The decision means that the ban will be reintroduced for entry from a number of countries in accordance with the Council of the European Union’s updated recommendations for travel into the EU Member States,” the statement of the Ministry of Justice reads.

This means that starting from Monday, only travellers reaching Sweden for absolutely necessary purposes can enter from Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan, and Serbia. Travel for essential purposes is only allowed to those who hold a Swedish residence permit, travellers who transit through the territory of Sweden, healthcare workers, travellers who carry out essential duties, researchers in health and medical care, and elderly staff, among others.

Vaccinated travellers may soon be exempted from the entry ban, but an official statement regarding the matter hasn’t been given yet.