President Sarkissian presents Armenia’s economic potential to heads of major international companies

President Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting with the heads of more than two dozen well-known international companies, foundations and organizations (including Google, Cargill, Nestlé, Revolution, Highgate, OneRagtime) on the sidelines of the Summit of Minds in Chamonix, France.



The meeting was a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s economic potential, areas with significant development potential and spheres of interest for cooperation.

The President touched upon the business environment in Armenia, attractive spheres for investments and investment opportunities.

Speaking about the difficulties and challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and war, President Sarkissian particularly said that one should be able to find the right way out of the current situation, create conditions for economic development, outlined the most promising and serious development opportunities.

Answering the questions of the businessmen, President Sarkissian presented his vision of a strong Armenia of the future, noting that the the greatest advantage of the Armenian nation – human resources, the whole potential of Armenia and the Armenians – should be used for the development of the country.

As one of the potential competitive advantages of our country, President Sarkissian emphasized its bridging role between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, which opens new and serious opportunities for foreign businessmen and investors.

The President noted that he is ready to support as much as possible the companies and businessmen that are interested in cooperation with Armenia.

President Sarkissian invited the participants of the meeting to take part in the Third Armenian Summit of Minds scheduled for October 23-24 in Dilijan, Armenia.